AlohaSafe Alert app approved for statewide use in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6, that the AlohaSafe Alert app has been approved for statewide use to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The application is designed to slow the spread of the virus by notifying users who come into close contact — within six feet for at least 15 minutes — with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. DOH Director Dr. Libby Char says, the tool has great potential.

“Masks, distance and vaccines are all valuable tools against COVID-19. The AlohaSafe Alert app is another important tool in the fight against COVID-19. This innovative app was developed for the community, by the community, and it has the potential to greatly increase the speed of the exposure notification process, allowing anyone who receives an alert to quickly self-quarantine and get tested if needed.” DOH Director Dr. Libby Char

The voluntary application protects the privacy of users by ensuring that no personal data leaves the phone unless the owner chooses to share the information with the Department of Health. Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging every resident to download the free service.

“AlohaSafe Alert will help to empower our residents to protect themselves, their families, and their community. We appreciate the partnership formed between DOH and the private sector to develop this useful tool and help Hawaii remain one of the states with the lowest infection rates in the country. I strongly urge everyone to download this free app so they can receive notifications as quickly as possible in the event of an exposure.” Hawaii Gov. David Ige

The app was first piloted on Lanai and Hana in November, 2020, and Maui and Hawaii counties in December, 2020. It was developed through a public-private partnership with DOH, aio Digital, Hawaii Executive Collective and Every1ne Hawaii.

The app is available on the Google Play or Apple App Store. For more information, click here.