Aloha Stadium wraps up last day of surge testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens spent this Labor Day getting tested for COVID.

Sept. 7 was the last day of surge testing at the Aloha Stadium.

The Labor Day turnout seemed to be a little better than previous days, but still not as crowded as the city’s other surge testing sites.

There are more testings scheduled for this week at various locations across the island.

There are more testings scheduled for this week at various locations across the island.

