Aloha Stadium to suspend all events including Swap Meet due to Coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Aloha Stadium is suspending all events, including the swap meet as precaution to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aloha Stadium officials are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii State Department of Health and honoring social distancing protocols.

The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and continue through May 14.

“Our primary focus is on the health and welfare of the public, our vendors and staff,” said Scott Chan, Aloha Stadium Manager.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and patience as we navigate through this challenging and very serious situation. The Stadium Authority and management will continue to monitor reports and review informational updates from the CDC, DOH, Hawaii State Legislature, and the Governor’s Administration to proactively address this evolving situation.”