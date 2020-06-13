Aloha Stadium Swap meet reopened

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet reopened on Saturday after being closed for more than two months.

People got to to shop and walk around the booths which were spaced out.

Shoppers had to walk in one-direction most of the time, and face coverings were required.

