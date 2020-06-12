Aloha Stadium Swap Meet opening June 13th with fewer vendors

The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet is a popular spot for locals and tourists. And after more than 2 months of being closed, it’s opening back up this weekend. We explain the changes you can expect.

The hours, layout, and shopping experience have changed, yet re-opening the swap meet will help businesses that don’t have a brick and mortar store. Vendors hope for the best but understand it may be a slow start.

You’ll quickly notice the layout of the Swap Meet will be changed. Tents will be more spaced out.

“Also we have one-way directional signs we will be posting so that shoppers know certain aisles are going to be one-way in, one-way out,” said Samantha Spain of Aloha Stadium.

Normally, Aloha Stadium could host up to 500 vendors but for this weekend about 200 have signed up.

“A lot of our vendors cater to mainland and until we have that 14-day quarantine lifted, that’s another reason why we modified as well. Normally, we are opened Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays but because Wednesday is the busiest day more catered to visitors, we felt the need to focus more on Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

Anyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face-covering while on the property. Vendors must have hand sanitizers within their tents. Limited concession stands and drinking fountains will be available. Bathrooms will be open too.

“We will actually be having our ushers staff to be able to create that social distancing 6-feet and then have a better flow,” said Spain.

“We are all very excited that we are going to be able to go back to work,” said Rose Swierczynski, co-owner of Ekahi Eatery.

Ekahi Eatery has been a part of the Swap Meet for about a year and plans on coming back this weekend. The business sells a specialty macadamia nut toffee and relies on handing out samples.

“Our samples will be put into little condiment containers, with lids, so it’s all fully sealed and once it’s out of the kitchen, it’s fully sealed,” said Swierczynski.

Swierczynski says during this time she’s learned the importance of having an online presence but doesn’t want to lose being present for customers.

“Showing them the Hawaiian way and that kind of thing, so to me, these markets are really important to get our Hawaiian culture across to the people,” she said.

The Swap Meet will close early at 1 in the afternoon instead of 3 for now. There also won’t be one on Wednesdays.