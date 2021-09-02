Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace pauses one-offs vendor sales, limits shoppers to reduce COVID spread

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace on Thursday made an announcement on Instagram saying it has implemented mitigations “to limit the size and crowding to reduce the potential for community spread of COVID-19.”

During this time of high community transmitted cases, Aloha Stadium paused their daily one-offs vendor sales until further notice and said it will be limiting the shopper count at any given time.

However, vendors who have committed to the monthly stalls, roughly 80% of all vendors on site, will remain open, according to Aloha Stadium’s Sales & Marketing Specialist Samantha Spain.

In addition, Aloha Stadium’s vendors will not be able to rent out their usual stalls until a later time is announced, which might affect their business.

Aloha Stadium said its swap meet will remain open to the public, however, there will be temporary closures of the parking lot when shopper capacity has been reached.

According to Aloha Stadium, it features over 300 vendors, crafters, artists from all over the world.

For more info go to, https://www.instagram.com/alohastadiumhi/?hl=en.