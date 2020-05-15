Aloha Stadium hopes for June Swap Meet return amid lockdown uncertainty

HONOLULU (KHON) — As the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten, many businesses are stuck in limbo waiting to hear if they will be part of the next phase of re-openings. Yesterday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced an extension of the current emergency order through the end of June, and Governor David Ige followed suit shortly after, saying he will “probably” be doing the same with the statewide “Safer-At-Home” order, though with a gradual re-opening of businesses deemed to be less risky:

“I’ve told the mayors that my intention is to extend the Safer-At-Home mandate through the end of June…but there are other businesses and activities that we are looking at that are medium risk activities that we’ll look at reopening,” Governor Ige said.

Whether or not the Swap Meet and Marketplace at Aloha Stadium will be in an earlier phase of re-opening is still uncertain, but Stadium Manager Scott Chan is eyeing a June return. On Wednesday, May 13th, an official statement was updated on the Aloha Stadium website, in which Chan stated:

“Our objective is to ensure a safe venue and pleasant experience for all who visit the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace. We will continue to work with Centerplate to ensure a successful re-opening date in June. During this new way of operating, we thank everyone for your cooperation and understanding.”

Until then, the Swap Meet and Marketplace remains closed.