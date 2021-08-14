Aloha Stadium coronavirus testing site gates closes 2 hours early

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Stadium COVID-19 testing site closed its parking gates early on Saturday, Aug. 14, due to more people showing up than expected.

The parking lot gates closed no later than 2 p.m. instead of the usual Saturday closing time of 4 p.m.

Coronavirus testing at Aloha Stadium is being offered every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People who were already waiting in line Saturday were still able to get tested. Those who were not in line when the gates closed were turned away.

The site is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.

Officials reported the site tested 736 people on Saturday.

Additional testing days at the Aloha Stadium are on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 31.