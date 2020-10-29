Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union closes Waikele branch after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union (APFCU) has temporarily closed its Waikele branch after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union says the branch employee last worked at the branch on Oct. 20 and was found to be positive on Oct. 28.

The employee reportedly did not have close contact with other staff members due to a remote teller system that allows tellers to assist customers on a video screen.

APFCU says acrylic barriers are set up throughout the establishment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and all employees are required to wear face masks and social distance when not at their desks. Staff are also expected to wipe down surfaces throughout the day.

“We apologize for the inconvenience the Waikele branch closure might cause, but the health and safety of our members and employees are the highest priority in these difficult times,” said Vince Otsuka, president & CEO of Aloha Pacific FCU. “We look forward to our affected employee making a full recovery and hope to reopen the branch soon.”

A reopening date has not yet been announced.

For more information call 531-3711 or visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2