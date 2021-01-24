Aloha Home Market donates proceeds to Joys of Living Assistance Dogs

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Aloha Home Market donates 10 percent of January’s income to Joys of Living Assistance Dogs.

The Aloha Home Market founder Danielle Scherman chose to give back because she was so moved by the work that the group to support one of her clients who is a Vietnam veteran.

Joys of Living Assistance Dogs raises and trains dogs to help people with disabilities.

Aloha Home Market is pop-up market in held in Kailua.

Admission is free and coronavirus safety guidelines are enforced.