KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Aloha Home Market plans to donate 10% of its proceeds from January to Joy Dogs.

Aloha Home Market takes place at 340 Uluniu Street in Kailua on Oahu.

The next one is Sunday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free, and the market is held in a covered outdoor venue with social distancing guidelines enforced.

For the schedule visit, alohahomemarket.com