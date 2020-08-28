Aloha Green Apothecary pumps out gallons of sanitizer to provide and protect first responders amid Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With another work-from-home, stay-at-home order in effect for Oahu, a local company is doing their best to help protect Hawaii’s first responders.

Aloha Green Apothecary is getting creative with their resources on hand.

“We kind of put our heads together and thought of how can we support our community,” said Tasha Libarios, Operation Coordinator at Aloha Green Apothecary. “So because we have a state of the art lab and we have scientists, they said ‘hey we can whip together hand sanitizer pretty easily.'”

After gallons and gallons of sanitizer was produced, it was time to deliver.

“It started off with first responders. We gave to Queens Medical Center, Honolulu Fire Departments, the lifeguards. It was scary, they were telling us they couldn’t find sanitizer and they were paying astronomical pricing.”

The donations expanded to non-profits like the Hawaii Food Bank and Iolani Palace to name a few.

Aloha Green also collected community donations to contribute $6,000 to Hawaii Meals on Wheels.

“We were really surprised and touched by our community that it added up to such a big donation check. Really with them to open their hearts and think about Hawaii, that pushes us to continue with our sanitizer project.”

Aloha Green has donated over 370 gallons of sanitizer to non-profits and first responders across Oahu so far.

“We really want to protect them, because they’re really putting their jobs and lives and families on the line for us. So if we can give them anything, any tool that will help them with their job then we’re willing to go for it.”

First responders and non-profit organizations can request sanitizer by emailing or calling Aloha Green Apothecary.

