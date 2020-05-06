Aloha 2 Kupuna telethon raises nearly $43,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Aloha 2 Kupuna week, and a telethon to help seniors in need.

KHON2 wants to say thank you to all of our viewers who opened up their hearts and their wallets to give during our telethon.

That one day Aloha 2 Kupuna telethon raised nearly $43,000!

Your donations go to help the kupuna food security coalition which bring meals to seniors in need.

For more information, visit hiphi.org