Aloha 2 Kupuna: Meet Bobby Kekoanui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our week-long series Aloha 2 Kupuna continues with a look at how local organizations are helping during this time of confinement.

For many high-risk Hawaii kupuna, financial hardship can mean needing to choose between medications or food.

One senior shares how help from local volunteers has made a huge difference.

“A lot of them don’t really go out shopping because they’re afraid,” said Waikiki senior Bobby Kekoanui.

Fear is a feeling many kupuna are living with says Bobby Kekoanui especially regarding their health.

“I feel sorry for them because a lot of them have to decide whether to get their prescription drugs or to buy a meal,” said Keokoanui. “So they have to choose probably the medication so they go without eating.”

Private businesses including restaurants and hotels are showing aloha2kupuna with meal drop offs for seniors at the waikiki community center.

“It’s a real blessing,” said Kekoanui. “I’m just thankful for the Waikiki Community Center, the hotel and people who bring food here.”

Bobby feels lucky to be a fit 74.

He’s retired from working at the Sheraton and is grateful for the meals for himself and his neighbors who are not as active and able.

“It’s hard for them to do things on their own,” said Kekoanui. “A lot of them are older than I am so they’re having a hard time over here. Because of what we’re going through, everyone got closer together. I’m just glad to see the aloha in everybody.”

More seniors will share their struggles all week long leading up to our Aloha 2 Kupuna telethon. It’s coming up this Friday, May 1 with chances to give in the morning from 5-10 or at night from 4-8.