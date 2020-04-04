All public library cardholders can now access streaming service Kanopy for free

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free until April 30th to all Hawaii State Public Library System library cardholders.

Library card holders can sign up to start streaming films by visiting https://librarieshawaii.kanopy.com.

Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android or Roku.

Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie, and classic films. Kanopy Kids offers a great variety of shows for our youngest patrons. More than 60% of Kanopy’s film offerings are not available through other streaming services.

Unlimited viewing of Kanopy films and series is available to all HSPLS library patrons until April 30, 2020.

After the trial period, HSPLS will seek input from the community to determine whether we will continue the streaming service beyond the trial period.