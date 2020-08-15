All outdoor gatherings in Kauai County now limited to 25 people

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Effective immediately, all outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people, announced Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami on Friday, August 14.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The mayor says that this is under a recently amended emergency rule that was authorized by Hawaii Governor David Ige. The number of indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 10 people.

This amended rule will only apply to casual and social gatherings, according to the county. It does not apply to businesses and operations. The county mayor says that those businesses will have to determine their own maximum capacity based on their ability to comply with physical distancing and other CDC guidelines.

This comes after the state has seen a spike COVID-19 cases.

“We have learned that many of the COVID clusters statewide were related to social gatherings–both indoors and outdoors–and often included people who had recently traveled,” said Kauai County Mayor Kawakami. “We need to proactively control these types of activities to help prevent a surge in cases here like the one Oahu is currently experiencing.”

People in gatherings will still have to wear a face mask and physically distance themselves.

The CDC says the highest risk category for transmission of COVID-19 is in large in-person gatherings, particularly where it is difficult for individuals to remain at least six feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.

Any person violating any rule of the governor or mayor, if convicted, could face a fine of up to $5,000 or serve up to a year in jail.

Latest Stories on KHON2