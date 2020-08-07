All O’ahu offshore islets to close at midnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced the closure of all off-shore islands on O’ahu starting August 8 at midnight. This includes Ahu O Laka Sandbar in Kaneohe Bay.

This decision comes following the “Act with Care – Do Not Gather” order from Mayor Kirk Caldwell mandating the closures of state parks and beaches.

DLNR added that landing of boats, kayaks, or any other watercraft on these islands or the sandbar will be prohibited in efforts to discourage large gatherings.

“The department supports all emergency rules ordered by Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to stop the spread of COVID throughout our communities. “ Dan Dennison, Senior Communications Manager DLNR

State officials say forest lands will remain open, including trails in the Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program.

Access through the Wa’ahila State Recreation Area is only for transiting to the Wa’ahila Ridge Trail and access at the Pu’u Ualaka’a State Wayside is only for the Pu’u Ualaka’a Trail. The gates will remain closed and gathering, camping and all other activities are not allowed during this closure period.

