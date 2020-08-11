All hiking trails on Oahu now closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources has announced that all hiking trails on Oahu are closed, effective immediately because of the pandemic.
The original order included all city trails, but not all state trails. Those will now be closed too.
Officials say the closures are necessary for the safety and health of everyone in Hawaii.
