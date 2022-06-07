HONOLULU (KHON2) — For close to a week, 55% of the U.S. population is in a location with a medium or high COVID-19 community level.

With the rise in COVID cases nationwide, the CDC reports hospital admission rates are also starting to climb, especially among older adults.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In Hawaii, all counties are either in the yellow (medium) or orange (high) tier. According to the CDC when a county is in the orange tier, they are advised to wear their mask indoors.

Per the CDC, Honolulu and Maui counties are in the high tier and Kauai and Hawaii counties are in the medium tier.

Courtesy: CDC

During the summer months there are more outdoor events and activities like backyard parties, pool days, camping and more.

The Hawaii Department of Health said it’s important to get vaccinated if you haven’t already and if you get sick to stay home or get tested.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more helpful tips head to the Hawaii Department of Health’s website or click here to be taken to the CDC’s community spread map.