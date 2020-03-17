All combat sports events suspended in Hawaii to encourage social distancing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs issued a statement on the suspension of combat sports in Hawaii.

“Based upon the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the Hawaii Department of Health to practice social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus through large events, the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) has immediately suspended all combat sports in Hawaii until further notice.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals practice “social distancing”, which means remaining out of crowded public places where close contact with others may occur, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance—approximately 6 feet—from others when possible.

The suspension follows similar actions to cancel or postpone large sporting events across Hawaii and the country. Combat sports licensed and sanctioned by DCCA include mixed martial arts, boxing, and kickboxing events.

Any events that take place without the approval of DCCA may be subject to fines, suspensions, and or license revocations.”