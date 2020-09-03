All beach parks to close in Hawaii County starting Friday; tents, tarps and more will also be prohibited

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Civil Defense Agency in Hawaii County announced that beach parks and shoreline parks will be closed on Sept. 4 through Sept. 19.

People will be allowed to traverse the sands but only to get into the ocean for exercise and fishing. The use of restroom and shower facilities will still be allowed.

To add to the closure, pavilions, barbecues, temporary canopies, pop-up tents, tarps, and other similar shade devices will not be allowed. The ban will also include tables, hibachis, coolers, and other items that are commonly used at picnics and at gatherings.

Officials added that camping at all beach and shoreline parks will be prohibited. All existing camping permits are canceled.

