Aliiolani Hale employee tests positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee at Aliiolani Hale has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced on Monday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to the State Judiciary, the employee reported feeling the onset of symptoms on Dec. 31. The affected individual received a positive COVID-19 test result on Jan. 3. The worker’s last day in office is said to be Dec. 30. Officials say all those who had close contact with the individual have been advised to quarantine and seek medical advice.

Areas where the person works were cleaned.

The building remains open for those with official court business.