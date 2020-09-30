Alaska Airlines to offer rapid COVID-19 testing for Hawaii-bound travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In preparation for Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program, Alaska Airlines announced it will partner with healthcare provider, Carbon Health, to offer rapid COVID-19 testing in its pop-up clinics across the West Coast.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, Sept. 30 after Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the airline was actively working to become a pre-travel testing partner with the state.

Alaska Airlines and Carbon Health said the $135 Abbott ID NOW rapid test will be available to all passengers over three months old. Flyers will be able to receive their COVID-19 test results within two hours.

Starting Oct. 15, the airline is set to offer testing in Seattle, where twice-daily flights to four major Hawaiian Islands will resume.

Additionally, nonstop service to Hawaii from Portland, San Jose and San Diego will return on Nov. 1, according to the airline.

Following this, service to the islands from Alaska and Los Angeles will be available starting Nov. 20.

“Our guests have been eager to return to the Hawaiian Islands and we’re excited to be adding more ways to safely get them there,” said Sangita Woerner, Alaska’s senior vice president of marketing and guest experience. “By assisting our guests with convenient testing options as they prepare for their trip, we’re working together to help keep each other, and Hawaii, safe.”

Carbon Health shared that its also planning to add more pop-up testing sites and full-service clinics at 48 more cities in the coming weeks.

