Alaska Airlines introduces touch-free travel option for fliers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With hygiene and safety concerns top of mind, Alaska Airlines is making it easier for guests to travel touch-free. On Aug. 25, the airline announced they have implemented new measures to reduce contact between guests and employees during travel.

Over the coming weeks, new touch-free options for Alaska Airlines’ guests and employees will include the ability:

To pre-order meals and purchase food and beverages on board using a stored credit card.

To print bag tags remotely from your device, without having to touch check-in kiosks.

For agents to scan boarding passes up to six feet away while boarding.

To receive a text message instead of a printed boarding pass if guests don’t already have the Alaska Airlines mobile app.

To get an emailed receipt for baggage instead of printed receipt.

Alaska Airlines says their mobile app is still the best tool to limit contact while traveling. The app allows guests to check in for their flight, generate a mobile boarding pass, change seats and prepay for bags. Guests can also stay up-to-date on their flight status, gate changes and boarding notifications.

“These advancements help make the travel experience easy and almost entirely touch-free for our guests and are just part of the many ways we’re keeping our guests and employees safe during this time,” Charu Jain, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Innovation.

Flyers must always wear a cloth mask or face covering when at the airport or onboard an Alaska aircraft and complete a health agreement at check-in to acknowledge and attest to their willingness to adhere to the mask requirement.

Other layers of safety include enhanced cleanings between every flight, an air filtration system that circulates fresh, outside air into the cabin every three minutes, limited onboard service to reduce interactions and much more.

