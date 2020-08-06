Alaska Airlines announces “no mask, no travel, no exceptions” policy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines says starting Friday, Aug. 7, passengers who do not wear a mask will not be allowed to travel.

The airline has been requiring its passengers to wear a mask since May, but it will now be making no exceptions with their new rule, “no mask, no travel, no exceptions.”

The airline says that this is especially important as Hawaii is seeing rising new cases across its communities.

Alaska Airlines will also continue to block seats on flights through Oct. 31 for physical distancing,

Travelers have until Sept. 8 to make adjustments to their travel plans with no change or cancellation fees through Alaska’s “peace of mind” policy.

