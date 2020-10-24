Ala Wai Elementary’s Lori Kwee named 2021 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Wai Elementary School teacher Lori Kwee was named as the 2021 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year, and it was a ceremony unlike any other.
The finalists were gathered in a virtual conference, but in the end, there could only be one winner.
Kwee has been a teacher for over 30 years and currently teaches the fourth-grade.
Among her many accomplishments, Kwee has pushed her students to raise awareness around real-world issues ranging from bullying prevention to endangered species.
She is even creating a “Share Aloha” brand to foster kindness throughout her entire school community.
As part of her prize, Kwee also is receiving a one-year lease of a 2021 Subaru Forester, courtesy of Servco Pacific.
