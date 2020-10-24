Ala Wai Elementary’s Lori Kwee named 2021 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Wai Elementary School teacher Lori Kwee was named as the 2021 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year, and it was a ceremony unlike any other.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The finalists were gathered in a virtual conference, but in the end, there could only be one winner.

Kwee has been a teacher for over 30 years and currently teaches the fourth-grade.

Among her many accomplishments, Kwee has pushed her students to raise awareness around real-world issues ranging from bullying prevention to endangered species.

She is even creating a “Share Aloha” brand to foster kindness throughout her entire school community.

“My deepest, deepest gratitude for this humbling once in a lifetime, aloha to our community. I’m just a representation and reflection of the greatness, I’m so proud to be an educator. To represent Ala Wai School, KMR Complex and most importantly, our abundant state of Hawaii as we share aloha, thank you. lori kwee, 2021 Hawaii state teacher of the year

As part of her prize, Kwee also is receiving a one-year lease of a 2021 Subaru Forester, courtesy of Servco Pacific.

Latest Stories on KHON2