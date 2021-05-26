Ala Moana Center makes changes to mask policy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center has changed its mask rules.

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday, May 26, one day after Gov. Ige announced that people are no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Ala Moana says face coverings will not be required in outdoor common areas, but they will need to be worn in indoor spaces like stores, restaurants and food courts.

Hawaii health and government officials are still urging people to wear a mask when around large groups outside. The recommendation is not mandatory, however.