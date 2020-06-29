Ala Moana Satellite City Hall reopens July 1 on appointment-only basis

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu County Department of Customer Services announced the reopening of the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall in a press release:

“Due to a brief delay in relocation plans, the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will reopen July 1 for in-person service.

It will join the other eight satellite city halls across Oahu in serving customers on a strictly appointment-only basis.

Customers can start making appointments today for in-person visits to satellite city halls. To make an online appointment for a satellite city hall or driver licensing center, visit www.alohaq.org.

Customers are required to wear facial coverings and remain six feet apart from others during all in-office transactions. Customers are also encouraged to continue using the online, mail-in and off-site options for water bill payments and annual motor vehicle registration renewals.

This would free up appointment slots at satellite city halls for services that can more efficiently be completed through in-person visits. These services include issuing disability parking permits, junking a vehicle; performing complicated motor vehicle transactions related to a lost title or a difficult registration; registering a moped or bike; neutering a pet; or registering a dog.

For more information, visit www.honolulu.gov.csd“