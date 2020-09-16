Ala Moana Hotel gets perfect score for cleanliness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra became one of the first hotels globally to achieve a 100 percent score for Accor’s ALLSAFE label accreditation. Receiving a perfect score requires successfully meeting 69 requirements set forth by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing inspections and certification.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The hotel says its score resulted in new implementations of stringent hygiene measures created by Accor in response to COVID-19. Hotel officials shared that the new health protocol will be part of Ala Moana Hotel’s enhanced standard operating procedures.

The ALLSAFE operational procedures and protocols include having an ALLSAFE officer

available at the hotel 24 hours a day, additional health training for all team members and enhanced use of medical-grade products known to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra now offers free-of-charge access to expert medical tele-consultants to better assist guests with any medical situations that may arise during their stay.

In order to ensure the safety of guests and team members with the presence of the pandemic, we elevated these norms even further this year and guests can be assured of a safe and warm welcome. Glen Erickson, Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra General Manager

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2