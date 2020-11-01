Ala Moana Center’s Santa wears a mask

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the past 60 years, Big Santa has been perched atop Ala Moana Center’s parking deck, signaling the start of the holiday season.

But on Sunday, the mall unveiled a new Big Santa. Mall officials said that it’s made with new materials that will last for another 60 years.

To keep up with the times, Big Santa will also don a face mask to promote a safe shopping experience.

