Ala Moana Center will host blood drive to restore state’s low blood supply

ALA MOANA (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center and the Blood Bank of Hawaii will be hosting a blood drive on Sunday, Sept. 27 in efforts to help restore the island’s low blood supply.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Event coordinator’s say the blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ala Moana Center’s former virtual reality space.

COVID-19 protocols are expected to be in place, which include required face coverings and social distancing. Blood donors will be exempt from Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “stay-at-home” order while traveling to and from their blood donation appointment.

To donate blood, please visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2