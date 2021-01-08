Ala Moana Center Satellite City Hall relocates within the mall

The Ala Moana Center Satellite City Hall will be moving.

The new street-level location next to Assaggio Restaurant will open on Tuesday, Jan. 19 by appointment only.

So to help with the move, its current location, which opened in 1996, next to Barnes and Noble will close after its last appointment on Friday, Jan. 8.

All services are still offered online, by mail or at a self-service kiosk for renewing motor vehicle registrations.