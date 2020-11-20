Ala Moana Center offers contactless and virtual Santa for the holidays!

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ala Moana Center is ready to spread some holiday cheer!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Santa himself made the trip from the North Pole to the mall’s new Santa room.

“We have contactless Santa experience in a new location in the shopping center between Pandora and Tommy Bahama on mall level 2 in the mauka wing,” said Jake Wilson, Vice President and Senior General Manager of Ala Moana Center.

Starting Friday November 20th until Christmas Eve, groups of five can reserve and pay for a spot to visit Santa in-person.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a sanitizer station. They’ll also be asked to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask.

“Unfortunately this year, Santa won’t have anyone on his lap, but he’ll be behind a big frame for guests to take their photo with Santa and we’re very excited.”

For those who want to skip the trip to the mall, Santa, Mrs. Claus and maybe an elf or two will make an appearance at home instead.

“Virtual Santa is available by visiting our website. For those who choose that option, you will book an appointment and it will be a personalized experience recorded for families where Santa will know the child’s name and even their Elf on the Shelf too.”

Santa’s Daily Schedule:

Nov. 20 – Dec. 13 Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day Closed

Christmas Eve 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Reservations for contactless and virtual Santa can be made on the Ala Moana Center website.

Latest stories on KHON2