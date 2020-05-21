Ala Moana Center cancels 4th of July fireworks show

HONOLULU (KHON) — Ala Moana Center announced the cancellation of its 4th of July fireworks show due to COVID-19.
“While it was not an easy decision, it was necessary for safety concerns,” said senior marketing manager Scott Creel in a press release. “Social distancing among guests would be compromised and we will not risk the well-being of our community.”
The show was originally scheduled for July 4th at 8:30 p.m.
