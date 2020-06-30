Airbnb agrees to remove rentals without tax map key on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Kauai, Mayor Derek Kawakami and Airbnb reached an agreement Monday to help the county enforce short term rental laws.

Under the memorandum of understanding, hosts without a valid tax map key will be removed from the Airbnb platform upon notice from the county.

Kauai law allows short term rentals in designated visitor destination areas or areas designated for hotels.

This new agreement will make it easier for the county to enforce against rentals outside of those areas.

