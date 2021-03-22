Aina Haina artist shares work inspired by current events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local artist is using the pandemic as inspiration for his latest creation.

Taiji Terasaki’s latest piece “Transcendients: 100 days of COVID-19” is set to debut soon at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.

He says when stay-at-home orders were issued he found himself socially distanced in his studio.

That’s where he tried to find light in positive stories, and started creating one woven paper work every day for 100 days.

“This piece represents the two polar ends of our world today,” said Terasaki. “Where we hope to be and what we are faced with now.”

Terasaki also created memorials for fallen healthcare workers who have died from the virus.

