After 20 months, Hawaii Theatre is reopening its doors for in-person shows

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Theatre Center on Friday announced that it is reopening its doors after being shuttered for 20 months due to the pandemic.

The announcement follows Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s unveiling of a phased reopening plan that lifts COVID-19 gathering restrictions for indoor and outdoor managed events on Oahu, which includes seated entertainment and interactive events.

“This is truly a chicken skin moment for the Hawaii Theatre Center as we begin to return to live in-person shows,” Gregory Dunn, President & CEO of the Hawaii Theatre Center, said in a statement. “We couldn’t have made it through such a prolonged shut-down without the generous support of our donors, board and talented staff and volunteers.”

The historic theatre is excited to announce a lineup of shows for the next four months, which includes several that have been rescheduled from their original dates in 2020. Ticket holders for any of the rescheduled shows will have their existing tickets honored.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those who aren’t vaccinated may still watch streamed performances. The theatre plans to do a hybrid of live in-person concerts and livestreams.