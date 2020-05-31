AFL-CIO hosts last food giveaway on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii AFL-CIO held its last food giveaway with help from the Hawaii Foodbank on Oahu on Saturday.

Anyone who was out of work or in need was able to get a box of food.

The first distribution was March 28. Hawaii State AFL-CIO’s Labor Community Services Program completed it’s 10th and final food distribution today on Oahu.

They also had weekly food giveaways on Maui and Kauai since March.