HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anyone who is out of work or in need can get a box of food from the AFL-CIO until noon today on Oahu and on Maui.
Oahu
HGEA
888 Mililani Street, Honolulu
Enter on Mililani Street
Kauai
UPW
211 Rice Street #200, Lihue
The AFL-CIO has other dates and locations that they will be giving out food to the unemployed.
- City hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Waipio and Kakaako this weekend
- 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii bringing state’s total to 151
- Hawaii Department of Health warns of potential effects of using antimalaria drugs against COVID-19
- @Home: Haku Collective presents Mele in the Hale
- AFL-CIO gives out food boxes to unemployed, needy