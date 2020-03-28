AFL-CIO gives out food boxes to unemployed, needy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anyone who is out of work or in need can get a box of food from the AFL-CIO until noon today on Oahu and on Maui.

Oahu

HGEA

888 Mililani Street, Honolulu

Enter on Mililani Street

Kauai

UPW

211 Rice Street #200, Lihue

The AFL-CIO has other dates and locations that they will be giving out food to the unemployed.