AFL-CIO gives out food boxes to unemployed, needy

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY AFL-CIO

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anyone who is out of work or in need can get a box of food from the AFL-CIO until noon today on Oahu and on Maui.

Oahu
HGEA
888 Mililani Street, Honolulu
Enter on Mililani Street

Kauai
UPW
211 Rice Street #200, Lihue

The AFL-CIO has other dates and locations that they will be giving out food to the unemployed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story