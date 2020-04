HONOLULU (KHON2) — An affiliated professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa has died from the coronavirus.

According to the UH Manoa College of Natural Sciences, Art Whistler was an affiliated professor of botany.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Whistler had a brilliant academic career and was held in highest regard by his colleagues and coworkers. He will be sorely missed,” wrote college officials.