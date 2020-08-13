Advocacy group for seniors demands government action to protect kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An advocacy group for seniors is demanding immediate government action to protect Hawaii’s vulnerable kupuna population.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Kokua Council said there is a lack of baseline testing at senior-care facilities, despite there being a federal requirement for it.

The council also says the shortage and backlog in contact tracing put seniors most at risk. They point to the deaths among older adults in Hawaii from COVID becoming a daily statistic.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced in July that it is now requiring–rather than recommending–that all nursing home staff must be tested weekly in states with a five percent positivity rate or greater.

CMS is sending antigen test devices to nursing homes nationwide to support the mandate.