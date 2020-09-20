Adventist Health Castle to offer a drive-thru flu shot clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health officials continue to stress that it’s especially important this year to get your flu shot since we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Adventist Health Castle will be offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

All you have to do is drive up and roll down your window. Trained staff and nurses will come up to you to administer your shot, and then you’ll be on your way.

Adventist says that it’ll use the same procedure it did with COVID testing, so the wait time should only be about five to 15 minutes.

“We’ll come to each side of the window to give the shot. So we would go to the driver’s side and then to the passengers side here as well,” explained Derek Dickard, who is with Adventist Health Care.

The drive-thru flu shot clinic will be at the Kailua facility every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October or while supplies last.

If you plan to participate, bring your I.D. and insurance card.

