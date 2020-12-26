Adventist Health Castle begins vaccinating staff

File — Adventist Health Castle intensive care unit nurse Kate Peters receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from registered nurse Cindy Green. (COURTESY: ADVENTIST HEALTH CASTLE)

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Adventist Health Castle in Kailua announced on Friday, Dec. 25, that it began administering doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers on Monday, Dec. 21, shortly after receiving its first shipment.

The vials arrived on Monday, Dec. 21, and 87 people received their first dose in just one hour. The first shot was administered to intensive care unit (ICU) nurse Kate Peters, who says of the vaccine, “I feel like this is our hope for a better future and a better tomorrow.”

Peters would quarantine herself away from family after treating COVID-19 patients at the start of the pandemic until her two-year-old daughter began making her way to Peters’ door to speak with her through a barrier.

Patient care executive Erik Anderson says, administering vaccines to frontline workers is an excellent tool for keeping staff and the community safe.

“Now that we have the vaccines at Castle, it’s going to help us with another tool to keep people in the frontlines safe so that we can continue to do our work in caring for our community.” Erik Anderson, Adventist Health Castle Patient Care Executive

Adventist Health Castle’s medical staff is made up of more than 300 physicians who are trained to deliver a variety of medical services to patients of any age.