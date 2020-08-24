Adult ICU at Kapiolani Medical Center reopens after ‘COVID-19 exposure’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The adult intensive care unit at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children reopened on Saturday, Aug. 22.
It was initially closed on Aug. 15 when six employees in the hospital’s adult intensive care unit were exposed to COVID-19. Hospital officials did not disclose the manner in how the six were exposed. All six were put into self-quarantine.
A representative reported that all test results for all staff were received and all came back negative. No patients were impacted by the ‘COVID-19 exposure.’
