Adult care home Hale Kuike Nuuanu employee tests positive for COVID-19

NUUANU, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee at the Hale Kuike Nuuanu adult residential care home has tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 27.

According to the care home, the employee last worked on Aug. 18 and is currently in isolation. It was also confirmed that this person does not work at its other locations, which are Hale Kuike Pali and Hale Kuike Bayside, nor any other employer.

This is the first case of COVID in the Nuuanu facility.

