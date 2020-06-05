Adjusted visitor experience to be expected as Honolulu Zoo reopens Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For parents who are wanting to get their kids out of the house, the Honolulu Zoo reopens Friday, June 5.

The city gave KHON a tour to see the various safety measures put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It included posting signage to control traffic flow and ensure social distancing, which will limit the number of people allowed in enclosed exhibits.

Added hand washing and sanitizing stations in various locations. And all guests must wear a face covering.

“We know everyone is excited and contacting the zoo and ready to come what we are anticipating is that a lot of people might show up first thing in the morning to be the first ones to enter so we may have to slow down that initial flow coming into the zoo so we aren’t bottlenecking in certain areas,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.

Areas of the zoo are also closed to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, such as the keiki zoo, the playground, the bird sanctuary, hippo sculpture, and all of the water fountains.

