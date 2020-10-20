Additional resident at Life Care Center tests positive for coronavirus

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — One additional resident at the Life Care Center of Hilo tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of resident cases to 54.

Life Care Center first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 54 residents have tested positive as of Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Of those 54 residents, 38 cases remain active with one resident receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center, says the facility.

Five deaths have been reported.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

