Additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be made available on Oahu

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo., as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Home testing for coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but As of early April 2020, U.S. regulators say it’s still too risky. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is pleased to announce it is supporting more drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Testing will be made available to those without insurance.

On Wednesday, April 29, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will be conducting testing at Geiger Community Park in ʻEwa Beach located on the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Kahiuka Street. 

Testing will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Saturday, May 2, Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi will be conducting testing in the Leilehua High School parking lot in Wahiawā. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also on Saturday, May 2, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will be leading testing at Ala Moana Center. Participants are asked to enter from Piʻikoi Street, then head up the ramp to the parking lot on the second floor. Testing will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Participants should follow the posted signs to the test area. All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Quarantine protocol for tested patients follows the State Department of Health recommendations. To view the guidelines, head here.

For more information on the testing run by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, call (808) 841-2273. For information on the testing with Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi, call (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.

