Additional $53.4 million in federal unemployment dollars heading to Hawaii

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it has approved an additional $53,368,466 grant to Hawai‘i to provide those unemployed due to COVID-19 with an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit. The new funding follows nearly $200 million in funding announced last month.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

While this new funding will provide some immediate help, it’s not enough for Hawai‘i families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We’ll continue working to secure more federal funding to help Hawai‘i get through this tough time.”

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories