Additional $25 booster bonus incentive gets 255 fully vaccinated inmates to receive COVID booster shot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A $25 bonus to receive a booster shot, in addition to the one-time $50 incentive offered to all fully vaccinated inmates, by the Department of Public Safety (PSD) was reported successful in getting 255 inmates to receive the booster, as of Jan. 13.

PSD said the funds for $615,000 were approved by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to be used in a vaccine incentive program. So far, $153,550 was used.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The payments were deposited to the inmate’s spendable trust account and a portion of the money is given to victim restitution.

The vaccine incentive program is applied to inmates in PSD custody on or after March 3, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024.

PSD added that coronavirus testing is continuously conducted in Hawaii prisons and jails. Cases in the contracted Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona is also monitored.

Data over the latest testing numbers received for the correctional facilities have been updated by PSD as of Jan. 13. The PSD also has more data and information on response efforts on their COVID-19 webpage.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

PSD originally announced the $25 booster bonus on Jan. 3.